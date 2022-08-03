In a big statement on Wednesday, Kuldeep Bishnoi told Republic TV in an exclusive conversation that the Congress party has no future in the state of Haryana. Earlier in the day, the expelled Congress leader resigned as an MLA from the Adampur constituency. Revealing that he is joining BJP on Thursday morning after being inspired by PM Modi, Bishnoi highlighted that the saffron party will benefit from his sizeable vote bank in Haryana as well as Rajasthan. Moreover, he dared ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest the next election from Adampur.

Kuldeep Bishnoi remarked, "There are many reasons to leave the Congress party. I will not go into that. But I want to join BJP because I am extremely impressed with our great PM Narendra Modi. I am extremely impressed with his (style of) working and thought process for the development of the country. All my workers, all my well-wishers have been telling me why don't you strengthen his hands. You have got a good vote bank in Haryana and Rajasthan. I spoke to my workers and leaders and I am joining the party."

"Haryana Congress is finished. There is no Congress in Haryana. I challenge Bhupinder Hooda also that if he feels that he did development when he was the Chief Minister for 10 years in Adampur, he should contest himself against my son. If my son loses, I will quit politics. If he loses, he should give up politics," the former legislator added.

Kuldeep Bishnoi expelled by Congress

The younger son of former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal, Kuldeep Bishnoi is a 4-time MLA from Adampur. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhiwani–Mahendragarh in 2004 and Hisar in 2011. While Bishnoi led the Haryana Janhit Congress- a breakaway faction of Congress after Bhajan Lal's death in 2011, he merged it with the Sonia Gandhi-led party in 2016. His disgruntlement came to the fore when he was ignored for the Haryana Congress president's post earlier this year. Gandhi reposed faith in former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's close aide Udai Bhan.

Owing to its strength in the Haryana Assembly, Congress was set to win one out of the 2 Rajya Sabha seats from the state that went to the polls in June. However, media baron Kartikeya Sharma who was backed by BJP defeated Congress' Ajay Maken by a narrow margin as Bishnoi voted against the party line. On June 11, he was expelled from all party positions including the post of Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee. He also voted for NDA's Droupadi Murmu in the recently held Presidential election. In the last few weeks, he met top BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.