Kulgam: 3 Jaish-e-Muhammad Terrorists, Including IED Expert Eliminated

Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists, including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert, were killed in an operation by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday.

"Among the slain trio, one was a top commander of Jaish and his killing is a big success. A Pakistani national, Walid was an IED expert of the outfit and a most wanted terrorist,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The IGP said, “Walid was involved in several terrorist attacks including civilian atrocities. He was involved in the killing of 04 civilians in Kulgam. Walid was also involved in luring innocent youth to join terrorist ranks.”

He further informed that a US-made M4 carbine used by the Pakistan army was recovered from the encounter spot. The recovery of the carbine clearly shows the collusion between the Pakistan forces and terrorists, he added. Security forces also recovered AK rifle, Pistol, Grenade Launcher, Grenades, and other incriminating materials from the site of encounter. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” the IGP said.

However, the identification of two other killed terrorists is being ascertained. IGP Kumar said the police have called some people to identify the two other slain terrorists. “If they turn out to be locals, their parents will be allowed to participate in the burial at Handwara district of north Kashmir”.

Defense sources said three soldiers of 9 Rashtriya Rifles were injured in the gunfight and were shifted to Army’s Srinagar-based 92 hospital.

The anti-terror operation was launched by SoG Kulgam, 9RR, and 18Bn CRPF village in the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam after getting leads about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they (terrorists) were given the opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

