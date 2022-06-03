Kulgam Attack: Vijay Kumar's Mortal Remains Brought To Rajasthan; Final Rites Underway

A day after being brutally killed by terrorists inside the Ellaqie Dehati Bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the mortal remains of bank manager Vijay Kumar were brought to his residence in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. A large number of people have gathered to pay their last respects and the final journey of the slain bank manager is presently underway. His last rites will be later carried out by his family.

Rajasthan | Mortal remains of bank manager Vijay Kumar, who was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam yesterday, brought to his residence in Hanumangarh pic.twitter.com/PbS5eKKpSy — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 3, 2022

In an unfortunate turn of events, Vijay Kumar, a Hindu bank manager posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, became a victim of targeted terror killings on Thursday. He was shot at by a terrorist and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Slain bank manager's father raises concern over targeted attacks on outsiders

The 29-year-old Kumar recently got married and had come all the way from Rajasthan to work in the J&K Bank which comes under the State Bank of India. He joined the bank as a clerk in March 2019 and was preparing for a better post. However, his and his family's dreams were shattered in the terror act.

Speaking on the tragic death of his son, Om Prakash Beniwal, father of Vijay Kumar said that the entire family including his newly-wedded wife was in deep shock after hearing the news.

“He had called recently and promised to come home for 10-15 days in July. We wanted him to settle down in Rajasthan but the destiny was something else,” said Beniwal, who is a government schoolteacher.

“The way outsiders are being targeted in Jammu and Kashmir, in such a situation it will not be easy to work there. For this, the government should make some strategy,” he added. His family also said that they wanted their son to move out of J&K and come back to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, while condemning the attack. slammed the Central government over its failure to restore peace in Kashmir. "The Central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by militants will not be tolerated", The Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote in a tweet.

