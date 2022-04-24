Kulgam Encounter: Kashmir IGP Informs 'killed JeM Terrorists From Pakistan, 2 More Hiding'

The two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in the Mirhama area of J&K's Kulgam district, were from Pakistan, according to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The IGP Kashmir further added that the security forces recovered incriminating materials from these terrorists. "Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades were recovered from their possession," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He announced that the killed JeM terrorists in the Kulgam encounter have been identified. "The killed JeM terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan," IGP Kashmir said.

He further added that the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were active since 2018. "They were categorised terrorists & active since year 2018 in the areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, an encounter broke out in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint mission was launched by security forces. "Together with security forces, we cordoned off the place," IGP told ANI on Saturday. He further informed that two JeM terrorists were killed in the Kulgam encounter and 'there is news of 2 more terrorists hiding'.

The operation was stopped by the security forces to evacuate the common people in the area, IGP Kashmir noted. "Will start operation again tomorrow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that another four terrorists were killed in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter, which started on Thursday, claimed to have got a major success of the year. According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

Intel agencies apprehend terror threat to PM Modi in Kashmir

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, intelligence agencies alerted security forces in the region on a rally led by terror groups and predicted by intelligent agencies. While PM Modi is set to arrive on Sunday, in the Union Territory's Samba district to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members, intelligence agencies have written to authorities urging that PM Modi's rally be cancelled.

In the intelligence letter as accessed by Republic TV, forces were informed that terrorists have been eyeing to target local village heads, sarpanch/panch who are gathering in Samba ahead of the Prime Minister's rally slated for April 24, 2022.

"4 terrorists may target the venue of PM Modi’s rally before the event," the intelligence letter read. Aim is to get the Prime Minister's visit cancelled due to security threats," it added.

PM Modi to visit J&K

PM Modi took to his Twitter and announced his visit to Jammu & Kashmir. "Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India," he tweeted on Saturday. He further added, "Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore."