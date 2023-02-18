Kulgam Police Arrests 3 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists, Recovers Arms And Ammunition

The Kulgam police arrested three terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession on February 18.

In a major success for the security forces yesterday evening, police teams of PC Hatipora and Police station Behibagh arrested three militant associates of the banned militant outfit HM and recovered 1 Pistol, 2 Pistol Magazines and 13 live Pistol rounds from their possession.

Police arrest Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists

Based on credible inputs regarding anti-national elements equipped with arms and ammunition and moving in a vehicle, Kulgam police established a specific Naka at Daderkoot, Alamganj Crossing and arrested the terrorists.

All three persons were detained and a preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in terrorist activities providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

About a month back, locals in Kugam said a terrorist tried to attack a Kashmiri Pandit, Mohan Lal at his medical shop, but the man escaped unhurt.

In one of the most ghastly attacks in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir, on January 1, two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed 7 people and left several injured in Rajouri’s Dhangri. On January 2, an IED blast occurred at the same spot. The blast led to the death of two children and at least 10 people were critically injured.

Image: @policekulgam - Twitter