'Kulgam School Where Rajni Bala Was Killed, To Be Renamed After Her': J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced that the school where Hindu teacher Rajni Bala was killed will be renamed after her. His remark came hours after he met the family members of the slain Hindu teacher in Samba. On May 31, Rajni Bala who was a teacher at a government school fell prey to the targeted killings and was shot dead by the terrorist in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets family members of slain teacher Rajni Bala

Earlier in the day, L-G Manoj Sinha visited Rajni Bala's residence and met her family members where he spoke to her husband, who informed L-G Sinha that they had applied for the transfer but, it was neglected. He also informed that the Lieutenant Governor asked about the transfer letter that Rajni Bala wrote seeking transfer amid a security threat.

"I appealed to L-G to transfer me to the Jammu region due to security concerns. Rajni Bala was martyred on duty so her full salary should go to 'gudiya'(daughter) till her mother's retirement age. The third demand was that our daughter should get a government job after she completes her education. All demands have been accepted," Rajkumar Bala said.

The Office of J&K L-G tweeted and informed regarding the meeting with the family members of Rajni Bala and assured complete assistance.

Met the family members of Smt. Rajni Bala at their residence in Samba. She was one of the most loved & admired teachers in the valley. J&K administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. pic.twitter.com/Gxoqj38WaN — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 8, 2022

Nine incidents of targeted killings have been reported in Kashmir since May 1. A 17-year-old migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday hours after Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed in Kulgam. Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office. Amid the targeted killing, Kashmiri Pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the valley.

'Relocation is the right decision' says Raj Kumar Bala

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Raj Kumar Bala talked about 'relocation' of the minorities and appealed to the government to come up with a solid transfer policy.

"Relocation is the right decision, it should be done, but what does the government exactly mean by relocation? They should be specific. If you move them and put them in the same place, then I don't think it is safe. Whether it is a city or town, targeted killings are happening everywhere, so first the administration should define relocation. Is it really a safe area?", Raj Kumar questioned.

"Until a new policy is made, government accommodation should be given. Everyone should be promoted as relocation and promotion is very important. Also, there should be a solid transfer policy so that they can come back to their homes. I want to appeal to the government that until the atmosphere is safe, minorities must be brought back to Jammu," he added.

Amid targeted killings, a massive crackdown on terror in J&K

A massive anti-terrorism operation is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir amid a spate of targeted killings. The Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised four terrorists in the last two days in separate joint operations. On the night of June 6, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Baramulla district. Two LeT terrorists, including one from Pakistan, were neutralised in the Kupwara district on June 7. One terrorist was also eliminated in Shopian on Tuesday.

Notably, Union Home Minster Amit Shah has held two meetings in the last 15 days over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He has instructed agencies and security forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations proactively.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)