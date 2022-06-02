Kulgam Terror Attack: Eye-witness Says Slain Bank Manager Vijay 'was A Very Good Person'

An eye-witness to the shocking murder of Vijay Kumar, a Hindu bank manager, in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, recalled Kumar as an extremely nice manager and a good person.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the eye-witness said that the attack took place at 10 AM in the morning following which a huge crowd gathered outside the bank. Vijay Kumar, who worked at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district was shot dead by an unidentified man in broad daylight.

The eye-witness informed that Vijay Kumar was posted in the valley for a very long time and was a very good person. "He was a very good person and was working in the bank for a long time", he said.

Keeping in view the tension in the area and any further such attempts, security forces have also been deployed outside the bank while a search operation is presently underway.

J&K | Security forces outside Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district where bank manager was shot dead by terrorists. Search operation underway.



The incident which came in less than 72 hours after another attack on a Kashmiri school teacher Rajni Bala, has now received massive condemnation from political parties and leaders across the Valley further triggering another wave of protests among the civilians.

People have again taken to the streets protesting against the rising atrocities on civilians in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage showing the terrorists doing a brief recce before committing the heinous murder. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for the security there before brandishing a gun and shooting dead the bank manager.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting

In view of the prevailing security situation in the Valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 and will further discuss the rising incidents of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, this is the second such meeting being held in less than a fortnight.

Speaking about the same, many officials including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior functionaries of the Central government and Union Territory will be participating in the meeting. The meeting also holds relevance in the wake of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

