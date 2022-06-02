Kulgam Terror Attack: Grief Engulfs Vijay Kumar's Rajasthan Family; 'Wanted Him To Return'

In an unfortunate incident, Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, was shot dead in broad daylight by terrorists at the Areh Mohanpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, Vijay's grieving family said that the slain bank manager was preparing for exams to be able to join at a better position in some other state.

"We wanted him to come to Rajasthan," Vijay Kumar's father told news agency ANI.

As grief engulfed Kumar's residence in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, his father said, "In small banks in remote places, PO is the manager. He was preparing for exams so that he could have become Branch Manager and shift to some other state. We wanted him to come to Rajasthan. But everything happens according to God's will."

Rajasthan | Family of J&K's Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar mourn at their residence in Hanumangarh. He was shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district of J&K today. pic.twitter.com/Nbu7yzbeUS — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

Vijay Kumar shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The bank manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that the terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, a few days back, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by terrorists. With the increase in targeted killings of minorities in the Kashmir valley, members of the Hindu community, including Kashmiri Pandits, have decided to migrate to safer locations.

Some Kashmiri Pandits in the valley have already started leaving the region, scouting safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings.

Notably, the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the killing of the bank employee Vijay Kumar.

(Image: Republic/ANI)