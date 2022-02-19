Kumar Vishwas Continues Attack On Arvind Kejriwal; 'Isn't Saying He'll Oppose Khalistanis'

Continuing his attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, poet and his former aide, Kumar Vishwas on Monday lashed out, stating that the Delhi CM's reaction has proved that his allegations were right. He also said that Kejriwal is not opposing it as the people who have invested in him will get 'unhappy'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar Vishwas said, "Arvind Kejriwal is not saying that he'll oppose Khalistanis. If he does that, people who have invested in him will be unhappy...What I said in anger and his reaction proved that I was right."

Speaking on his exit from Aam Aadmi Party, the poet said, "Neither I gave my resignation nor did he (Kejriwal) have the capacity to remove me."

Kumar Vishwas had earlier accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He claimed that Delhi Chief Minister had told him that he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Kejriwal faces backlash after Kumar Vishwas' allegations

Following his accusations, all major political factions in Punjab, including Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, slammed Kejriwal. Meanwhile, AAP's Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha has termed Vishwas's allegations baseless. "They (BJP and Congress) are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. 100 years back, the British had also called Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'. Today, the corrupt people are calling Kejriwal a terrorist. History has repeated itself," he said.

Kejriwal also termed his former colleague's allegations as 'laughable', stating that he must be "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds schools and hospitals.

HM Amit Shah responds to Punjab CM's letter on Kejriwal's SFJ Links; 'Looking Into It'

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to Punjab Chief Minister Channi's letter on AAP's alleged relation with banned separatist group Sikh For Justice. Shah said that he has taken serious cognizance of the matter and is personally looking in the matter.

"As per your letter, one political party having relation with anti-India, separatist and banned organizations and using them for favours in elections is extremely alarming for the unity and integrity of the country. The agenda of such organization is no different from that of the enemies of the country," Amit Shah said. The Union Minister further added, "It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable that people just to gain power are going to the extent of allying with separatist elements and working towards dividing Punjab as well as India."