Kumar Vishwas' Security Enhanced To Y+ Category Following Centre's Threat Assessment

Former Aad Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas's security has been upgraded to 'Y+' category from 'Y' category, following a recent threat assessment. CRPF provides the 'Y+' security, which has 11 commandos of the armed police, providing mobile security and deployment of CRPF personnel at the concerned person’s residence.

This isn’t the first time the security of Kumar Vishwas has been upgraded. Earlier, he was accorded with a ‘Y’ category security because of the threat against him from certain pro-Khalistani factions.

Security of Kumar Vishwas upgraded after threat review

However, following a review of incidents being reported from Punjab, the central government has decided to upgrade the security of Kumar Vishwas to ’Y+’. It is also important to mention, Vishwas who has worked closely with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, had earlier alleged the Delhi Chief Minister of having links with Khalistani forces.

On February 19, the central government had enhanced the security of poet-politician Kumar Vishwas to ‘Y’ category amid the controversy surrounding his comments against Kejriwal. This happened in the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab.

Kumar Vishwas challenged Arvind Kejriwal on Khalistan links

"I challenge him to say 'I am against Khalistan and I won't let Khalistan to form till my last drop of blood'. Why can't he say this? Now that I have exposed his real intentions, he is acting foul. Enough playing the victim card. I am asking him once again to openly come out on his stance on Khalistan, and clarify if pro-Khalistan people come to your residence or not? And if he doesn't, I will tell everyone," Vishwas told ANI at that time.

Kejriwal, in response, dismissed the allegations against him by Kumar Vishwas. He asked if the allegations were true, why hasn't he been arrested. Responding to the accusations on ‘terror’, he stated the opposition factions are conspiring against him.

Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am perhaps the sweetest terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."