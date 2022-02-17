Kumar Vishwas Shares Cryptic Post Amid Tension With AAP & Kejriwal; 'Nothing To Lose'

Attacked by Aam Aadmi Party for making some startling claims about supremo Arvind Kejriwal, poet Kumar Vishwas shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former AAP leader in a rather poetic fashion affirmed that he had 'nothing to lose'. Without taking names, he said, 'you, however, are going to lose, in spite of already losing'.

"In the desire to kill me, the dreams of how many more are you going to kill?" his post in Hindi roughly translates to. Kumar Vishwas who was once a significant leader of the party was shunted out from a key post of the party in 2018.

मुझ पे तो हारने का कुछ भी नहीं,

तू मगर हारकर भी हारेगा !

इक मुझे मारने की कोशिश में,

इक मुझे मारने की कोशिश में,

Kumar Vishwas claims Kejriwal wanted to be Khalistan PM; AAP rushes to defend

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election. "He told me- So what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation," the poet added.

Thereafter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to support its supremo. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal.

"Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest," Chadha said in the tweet. The AAP spokesperson in the following tweet warned media houses against 'publishing, circulating or providing a platform to disseminate the information, saying 'We shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offences of abetment/ aiding him."

Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/ publising the said videos.

Punjab Elections

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led SAD. Also, SAD has formed an alliance with BSP.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.