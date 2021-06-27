Last Updated:

Kumaraswamy Objects To Changing Kannada Names In Kasargod Dist; Makes Appeal To Kerala CM

Kumaraswamy objected to the Kerala govt's decision to change the names of villages in the Kasargod district & urged CM Vijayan to retain the original names

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
H D Kumaraswamy

Twitter / ANI composite image


Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy objected to the Kerala government's decision to allegedly change the names of villages in the Kasargod district and appealed to CM Pinarayi Vijayan to retain the original name. Urging the CM Pinarayi 
Vijayan-led Kerala government to 'protect the traditional feelings of Kannadigas' living there, the JD(S) leader highlighted that Kasaragod was a symbol of linguistic harmony and co-existence and that there was an equal number of Kannada and Malayalam speakers living harmoniously in the region. Noting that the people of Karnataka have a 'cultural bonding' with the people of Kasargod, Kumaraswamy claimed that there was never a quarrel over the language issue. 

Kumaraswamy urges Kerala CM to retain Kannada names of villages in Kasargod

BJP MP opposes name change to Kerala villages

According to Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, Madhuru will be known as Madhuram, Malla- Mallam, Karadka -- Kadagam, Bedadka -- Bedagam, Kumble -- Kumbla, Pilikunje -- Pilikunnu, Anebagilu -- Anavadukkal, Hosadurga -- Pudiyakota, Sasihitlu -- Thaivalappu and Mahasatigundi -- Mastikundu. In his tweet, Simha demanded that the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa intervene and speak to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to stop the changing of such names.

READ | Kerala Women's Commission Chief resigns after she tells domestic abuse victim to 'suffer'

('Kannada name change in Kasargodu district from Kerala Government. Chief Minister Yediyurappa and the Karnataka government should immediately oppose it and stop the anti-Kannada work by talking to the Kerala CM,' BJP MP Pratap Simha wrote on Twitter.)

 

READ | ISRO spy case: Accused former Kerala DGP Siby Matthews granted anticipatory bail
READ | Kerala's school textbooks to sieve out words & phrases disparaging women: CM Vijayan
READ | Kerala teen booked for trying to trespass into naval base; Navy says 'no security lapse'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND