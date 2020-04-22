Wedding Okay, But Kumaraswamy Objects To Shifting Of Padarayanapura Accused To Ramnagara

Just days after hosting his son's wedding in the green zone Ramnagara with no regard whatsoever to the advisory issued in Karnataka amid the coronavirus lockdown, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has now objected to the shifting of the Padrayanpura rioters from the state capital to his constituency, citing an increased chance of the spread of the coronavirus, with apprehensions on the danger to people apparently having dawned.

READ | Karnataka Congress Condemns Padarayanapura Incident; Says 'will Stand By Govt's Decision'

Kumaraswamy's response comes a day after the Karnataka government decided to shift 54 persons arrested related to the Padrayanapura violence, where healthcare workers were attacked on Sunday evening. The former CM said that the shifting of prisoners from the Parappana Aghrahara jail in Bengaluru to Ramnagara would increase the chance of the spread of the virus among the inmates in the Ramnagara jail. Further, Kumaraswamy urged the government to reverse its' decision and said that he had held discussions with the CM and the Home Minister, communicating the fears of the people of Ramnagara as their representative.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಗೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ಗಲಭೆಕೋರರನ್ನು ಕರೋನ ಸೋಂಕಿನ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಸಿರು ವಲಯವಾಗಿರುವ ರಾಮನಗರದ ಜೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿರಿಸುವುದು ವಿವೇಕಯುತ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವಲ್ಲ.

2/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 21, 2020

Further, the JD(S) leader suggested that the hundreds arrested in the case related to the Padrayanapura violence should be accommodated in a government hospital, hostel or institution in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy urged the state government to take immediate actions and not resort to such 'tactics'.

ಪಾದರಾಯನಪುರ ಗಲಭೆ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಒಟ್ಟು ಈವರೆಗೆ ನೂರಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ಬಂಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗುವ ಈ ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಯಾವುದಾದರೂ ಸರಕಾರೀ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ, ಹಾಸ್ಟೆಲ್ ಅಥವಾ ಯಾವುದಾದರೂ ಕಟ್ಟಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದೊಬಸ್ತನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಡುವುದು ಸೂಕ್ತ.

6/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 21, 2020

ಸರಕಾರ ಇಂತಹ ಸೂಕ್ಷ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನತೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚೆಲ್ಲಾಟವಾಡದೇ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ತುರ್ತು ಅಗತ್ಯ ಕ್ರಮ ತಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕೆಂದು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

7/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 21, 2020

READ | Nadda Has Reached Out To 3.5 Lakh Party Workers During Lockdown Through Video-conferences: BJP

Padrayanapura incident

The incident occurred in the late evening on Sunday at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru which is recognized as a 'Red Zone' when BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people and youth created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

READ | Centre Vs Mamata: IMCT Caught In The Middle Of Drama; Chief Secretary, MHA Exchange Fire

HDK draws flak for son's wedding

The JD(S) leader recently drew flak for hosting his son's wedding in his farmhouse in Ramnagara amid the lockdown with disregard for the advisory issued by the government. Over a hundred guests from the red zone Bengaluru were believed to have attended the wedding and were spotted without masks and violating social distancing norms. However, HD Kumaraswamy received a clean chit from CM BS Yediyurappa, who said that the ex-CM had followed all the norms while hosting his son's wedding.

READ | Raj Govt Stops Using China-made Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19, Apprises ICMR Of It

