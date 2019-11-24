Congress Makes Big Claim Over BJP's Maharashtra Coup; Claims 'not Even Sure Of Number'

Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja slammed the newly formed Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar government and said the Government was formed by adopting 'unethical' practices. The leader was speaking at a protest rally in Kurukshetra.

'They do not bother about democratic values'

"BJP is not even sure of the number of MLAs in support, yet the Chief Minister took the oath in the early morning just to grab power. They do not bother about democratic values and constitutional property," she said.

'People are becoming jobless'

Further accusing the BJP of corruption, the leader said the BJP indulged in corrupt practices by acquiring 95 percent of electoral bonds. She also slammed the Government for the economic condition of the country. She said the country is going through an economic crisis and there are no jobs.

"While the government is boasting on new job opportunities, the fact is that people are becoming jobless. Meanwhile, while the government was busy trying to grab power, various scams in the purchase of paddy crop amounting to crores of rupees went unnoticed," she said.

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Following which the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have raised questions regarding the move and also termed it 'unconstitutional'. However, the Governor has asked Devendra Fadnavis to prove the majority until November 30. The three parties have also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government. The Supreme Court will hear the petition on Sunday.

