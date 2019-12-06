Kumari Selja On Hyderabad Encounter: 'citizens Should Have Faith In The Judicial Process'

Reacting to Hyderabad Police killing four accused involved in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an encounter, Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja on Friday reacted over the incident and stated that every citizen should have faith that such culprits will be punished but through a proper judicial process.

According to the police, the four accused were killed in an encounter with the Telangana police in the early hours on Friday when they tried to flee from the spot while being taken to the crime spot.

"The issue here is that this is the end that should meet these kinds of culprits who have perpetrated this kind of crime. The other issue is also there that every citizen should have faith in the judicial system that these kinds of culprits will meet such an end but through a proper judicial process," said Selja.

'Swift action needs to be taken in every case'- Kumari Selja

Adding further she said, "Swift action needs to be taken in every case and this end should be met through a proper judicial process." She also stated that Uttar Pradesh has become the 'rape capital' of India.

"Where are the systems in place in UP? Such incidents occur again and again. I would like to point out that many times you see that there are people who are holding the office of influence, they are involved in many cases and when the system fails to prosecute them in the way they should, then what kind of icons or leaders are these?" said Selja.

"Are they there to show the way to the country or are they there to show the way to such crimes. Especially people in power when they indulge in these kinds of acts you have to set a swift example but when you fail to do that it also emboldens others to commit such crimes. UP government has failed the people and its daughters," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)