Kumbh Mela Guidelines Issued For Covid-19; Negative Report A Must To Visit Haridwar

The Health Ministry on Sunday has issued certain guidelines for the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines, RT-PCR tests taken not more than 72 hours prior to their visit are mandatory.

READ | Mythology-themed Wall Graffiti Spread Awareness About Maha Kumbh Mela In Haridwar

"Devotees coming to Kumbh Mela will also be allowed till the bath. While the Kumbh Mela had been for three and a half months since years, this time the duration of Kumbh will be one and a half months due to the changed circumstances," Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik had said.

READ | Uttarakhand Begins Covid Awareness Drive Ahead Of Kumbh Mela; State To Educate 11k People

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat announced their preparations for the Maha Kumbh on Sunday. He said, "Today I inspected the site of Lalatappad fly-over which is being built for Mahakumbh-2021 to reduce the distance between Dehradun and Haridwar and also inquired about the progress of work from the officers and workers," he said.

आज देहरादून-हरिद्वार की दूरी कम करने के उद्देश्य से बनाए जा रहे लालतप्पड़ फ्लाई ओवर तथा महाकुंभ-2021 की तैयारियों के संबंध में कुंभ क्षेत्र, हरिद्वार के विभिन्न स्थलों का निरीक्षण किया और अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों से कार्यों की प्रगति की जानकारी ली। #MahaKumbh2021 pic.twitter.com/izfB2sJP4B — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 24, 2021

READ | Ahead Of Kumbh Mela 2021, Uttarakhand CS Directs Officials To Expedite Pending Work

Uttarakhand Govt launches Coronavirus awareness drive

Earlier this month, the Uttarakhand government had launched a Coronavirus awareness drive in Haridwar in the area where the Kumbh Mela will be held. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed eight teams for the COVID-19 awareness campaign in the Kumbh Kshetra ahead of the Mela. As a part of the awareness campaign, more than eleven thousand local residents, devotees, and other stakeholders will be educated on combating the COVID-19 situation.

READ | Akhada Parishad Miffed Over Preparations For Kumbh Mela, Say 'no Work Has Been Started'

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated every 12 years at four river-banks pilgrimages, one of which falls in the jurisdiction of the Uttarakhand state government. The Mela has organized at the banks of river Ganga at Haridwar which is in Uttarakhand. The other three sites are the Prayagraj (confluence of Ganges - Yamuna - Sarasvati rivers), Nashik (at river Godavari), and Ujjain (at river Shipra).