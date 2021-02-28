Kumbh Mela: Om Prakash Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of COVID-19 Protocols

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash announced that people will get prosecuted if they violate the COVID-19 protocols or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the Kumbh Mela this year.

He said, "People violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hrs, following which an E-pass will be issued for the fair."

Meanwhile, the Kumbh Mela organisers have approved the COVID-19 SOPs laid down by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, as per their official press release.

Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela that is organized once every twelve years, and goes on for over 100 days, will be hosted for 30 days this year. The Uttarakhand government has taken this decision considering the ongoing situation of the Coronavirus pandemic. Om Prakash had earlier said that a notice will be issued by March-end declaring the date from April 1 - April 30. Haridwar, where the mega-Hindu gathering will take place, has been decorated with mythology-themed colorful wall graffiti, to make visitors and devotees aware of its significance, under the campaign that is named "Paint My City". The devotees and pilgrims visiting the mega-fair have to carry passes that will be issued by the government. Referring to the Covid-19 test reports, Ravishankar said "Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh and the passes will be issued only after submission of a negative RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and identification proof. Those without passes will be denied entry." This time, Kumbh Mela is being held after 11 years due to certain auspicious dates.

