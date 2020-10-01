Kupwara: 2 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred, Four Others Injured In Pak Ceasefire Violation

Two Indian Army soldiers were martyred and four others were injured on Thursday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara (Kashmir), today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers lost their lives. Four injured soldiers are being evacuated,” a defence spokesperson said in Jammu. He said a befitting response was given to Pakistan for its aggression.

Reports further suggest that Naid Sobidar Ishar Das, Rifleman Gorie Singh, HC Danash, and Sepoy Sandeep Singh sustained injuries and are being treated at a military base hospital in Srinagar.

As per the reports “unprovoked ceasefire violation stopped around 13:00 PM”.

According to official figures, there has been around 75 per cent jump in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the first six months of 2020 along the LoC in J&K as compared to the same period last year. More than 3,200 ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army were recorded in 2019 alone.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating the ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the terrorists to infiltrate.

In relentless anti-terror operations, security forces have killed 180 terrorists in 75 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year, the police force had said.

Security forces are not only doing the best job on the ground but also trying best to avoid collateral damage as much as possible during anti-terror operations.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said, “Pakistan is not only involved in huge in terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir but is also trying hard to review the 'Al Badr' terror outfit in Kashmir valley."

He further said that the police along with the army had launched several operations in the entire valley from the beginning of the current year and were practically launching search operations on a daily basis and had inducted special forces into the areas.

(Representative image)

