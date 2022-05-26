Kupwara Attack | Eyewitnesses Narrate Security Forces Op: 'Saw Several Helicopters'

As Jammu & Kashmir Police thwarted yet another infiltration attempt by neutralising three terrorists in the Jumagund village of Kupwara on Thursday, eyewitnesses of the operations spoke to Republic and said that they saw several helicopters flying past them during the night and in the morning.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the Kupwara encounter on Thursday, one of the eyewitnesses said, "We came here yesterday evening. In the morning, we saw helicopters coming and going and we thought that there is something wrong going on. We came to know about the firing in the morning. The army is not allowing anyone to enter or leave the area." Another eyewitness said, "In the morning we came to know about firing. There were many helicopters. We saw 5-6 helicopters in the morning. There were helicopters even at the night. We came to know about the encounter in the morning."

Kupwara attack

The Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralised three terrorists in the Jumagund village of Kupwara on Thursday. The terrorists, belonging to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the region.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists, an encounter was launched when the terrorists were intercepted by Army and Police at around 6 AM," an official statement read. One of the terrorists was shot dead about an hour later, while two others were trapped by the security forces. Shortly after, IGP Kashmir informed that all three terrorists, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised. Their identification is ascertained and several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday, the J&K police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), neutralised three 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Baramulla encounter: 3 Pakistan-backed JeM terrorists killed

On Wednesday, a chance encounter broke out at the Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla between security forces and terrorists, in which 3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised by the forces. Unfortunately, one Jammu and Kashmir police jawan Alfaz Maqsood attained martyrdom in this chance encounter.

Notably, the encounter was started at 10:30 AM on Wednesday in the Kreeri area of Baramulla and three JeM terrorists from Pakistan were killed in a joint operation of J&K police, Indian Amry's Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF. According to J&K Police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. The cordon and search operation was still underway.