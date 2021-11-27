Kurla Rape Case: Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale Visits Crime Scene; Building Cordoned Off

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale visited the spot of the Kurla rape and murder case on Saturday morning where a 20-year-old girl was found sexually assaulted and murdered. The Police Commissioner was accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil. As per sources, the building where the horrific incident took place has been cordoned off to preserve evidence. The identity of the 20-year-old has been ascertained in the case and a family member of the victim is expected to visit the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where her body has been kept.

Speaking to reporters, ACP Dr. Dhyaneshwar Chavan said that investigation into the case was ongoing and further details will be shared soon. "Our team is working out. We are investigating the case, details will be out," said ACP Dr Dhyaneshwar Chavan.

Kurla rape & murder case

The body of a 20-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped, was found murdered in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday. According to the police, the victim's body was found on the 13th floor of an unoccupied building in the HDIL compound. Initial medical reports have confirmed sexual assault against the girl. The Mumbai police information also stated that the girl's body had started decomposing and serious head injuries have been observed. A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

DCP (Zone 5) of the Mumbai Police Pranay Ashok told ANI, "Special teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the victim. CCTV footage is being checked. Post-mortem report shows evidence of the sexual assault."

The matter came to light after an 18-year-old boy along with two of his friends went to shoot a video inside the building and came across the body covered in blood. "The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl has serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," added a police official. The statement of the boys has been recorded.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: Facebook, Representative