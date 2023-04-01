Kurukshetra University To Introduce NEP From 2023 Academic Session

The Kurukshetra University will introduce the National Education Policy - 2020 in all affiliated colleges from the upcoming academic session, having successfully implemented it last year in all on-campus undergraduate programmes, an official said on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the varsity was among the few that took one of the foremost and important initiatives to implement the policy in all on-campus undergraduate programmes.

"It will be introduced in all affiliated colleges of Kurukshetra University from the July 2023 session," Sachdeva told PTI.

"At the postgraduate level, Kurukshetra University will implement the policy in all on-campus programmes from July," he added.

Asked how he evaluated the policy, Sachdeva said it "focuses on empowering the youth in multiple areas such as multiple entry and exit system, knowledge in their chosen discipline, skill development, inculcating moral and ethical values, internships, training and social engagement for the benefit of humanity".

Speaking on enhancing research in Kurukshetra University, Sachdeva said the varsity has undertaken initiatives such as rewarding the best researchers in seven categories, providing grants up to Rs 2 lakh for research projects to 50 teachers and appointing an honorary professor to facilitate the filing of patents.

The varsity has filed 53 patents in the last 18 months, of which 11 have been awarded, he said.

"We have also set up a Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre and a Community Incubation Centre," he added.