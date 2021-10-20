'Kushinagar International Airport Is A Wreath Paid To Lord Buddha': PM Modi At The Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the most-awaited Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. While addressing the event, he lauded the country's aviation sector and said that the facility of the airport is in a way a wreath paid to the reverence of Lord Buddha.

"India is the centre of reverence, faith, and inspiration of the Buddhist society around the world and the airport will be a major boost towards it", he added.

Further speaking about the development of Kushinagar as one of the priorities of the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, he said that special attention is being given to the creation of facilities for devotees in order to develop the place associated with Lord Buddha and will thus enable to provide better connectivity to devotees from across the world.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Centre's Udan Scheme, PM Modi said that more than 900 new routes have been approved in the past few years out of which air services have already started on 350 routes. Also, 50 new airports have been made functional during this while.

Addressing Centre's recent initiatives towards advancements, he said that the airport will help the country's aviation sector to run professionally where convenience and safety will be given utmost priority. He also outlined the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan which will not only improve the governance but will also help in increasing the capacity of the road, rail, and airplanes.

Inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

The event which took place in Uttar Pradesh marked the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and many other dignitaries.

The inauguration was marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Columbia carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks and dignitaries.

The dignitaries comprise the deputy heads or Anunayakas of all four Nikatas of Buddhism in Sri Lanka accompanied by the five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Kushinagar which is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site and the airport will now help in facilitating the domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Maha Parinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha.

PM Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi, who is in Uttar Pradesh started his day by inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, following which he took part in a program at the Buddhist site in Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple.

He will be also visiting the exhibition of Paintings of Ajanta frescos, Buddhist Sutra Calligraphy, and Buddhist artefacts. After that, he will lay the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College followed by the foundation stone of 12 other development projects worth Rs 180 crore. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Abhidhamma Day, the tourism department will be also organising a tourism promotional event at Kushinagar.

