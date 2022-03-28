Kushinagar Murder Case: UP Govt Takes Action Against Ramkola Station Head Over Negligence

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday took action against Ramkola Station in-charge Durgesh Singh in connection with the Kushinagar murder case. The case pertains to the murder of a Muslim youth who was killed for celebrating the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. According to sources, action has been taken against the Ramkola Station in-charge over his 'negligence', and failure to take action despite a complaint by the victim.

On March 20, Babar Ali, 28, was killed by his own neighbours after he celebrated the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) thumping victory in the 2022 UP Elections. Ali had distributed sweets after the saffron party's victory and had allegedly chanted Jai Shri Ram after which he was targeted. So far, 2 arrests have been made and the Yogi Government has ordered swift action in the case.

Kushinagar murder case

Babar Ali's family has claimed that their son received threats for actively campaigning for BJP. On March 20, Ali, who used to run a food stall, was beaten up by his neighbours for celebrating the mandate in UP. He was later thrown from the terrace of his home in Katghari village owing to which he received grave injuries.

Ali’s wife Fatima Khatoon who was present in the house when he was attacked immediately rushed him to a local hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur. He was also shifted to a Lucknow hospital, however, he lost his life after a 5-day battle on March 25.

A day after the assault, a police complaint was lodged against four persons – Arif (25), his father Azimullah, Ali’s distant relative Tahid (27) and a woman Salma. The accused are neighbours of Babbar Ali. The family has revealed that Ali had received several threats for supporting the BJP earlier as well. However, the police allegedly failed to act despite the complaint. Arif and Tahid have been arrested, and the remaining accused are absconding.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Kushinagar Panchanand Pathak has visited the village and assured action against the perpetrators.