Kushwaha Asks Nitish To Clarify On Deal With RJD; 'making Tejashwi CM Face Will Lead...'

Janata Dal-United (JDU) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha who is at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asked the latter to clarify if any deal has been struck with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for making Tejashwi Yadav the CM face of 2025 assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Upendra Kushwaha said, "The RJD people keep saying that a deal was struck at the time of formation of the alliance (Mahagathbandhan). The CM can put an end to these rumours by announcing that he is not backing Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections," ANI reported.

'Nitish Kumar acting on behest of others': Kushwaha

The JDU parliamentary board chief stated that the JDU-RJD deal rumours have created unrest within the party. "This party will sink if the current situation continues. Nitish Kumar had pulled Bihar out of the dark ages. His legacy is under the cloud," Kushwaha said.

"Making Tejashwi Yadav CM face will lead to the downfall of the party," the JDU leader said. Kushwaha claimed that he is working towards making the party stronger. "I am ready to go to the Chief Minister and speak with him whenever he asks. I don’t want anything. I just want the party to become stronger... I will remain as a common member of the party. The deal has created trouble for the common people of Bihar. You don’t have to name me, name some other person from the JDU," he said.

Kushwaha claimed that CM Nitish is not being able to act on his. "He is acting at the behest of others, if he would have acted on his own then would not be putting Bihar back to the condition from where he pulled out of the state after an immense struggle... I would request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not to be misled by other people and listen to his heart," he said.

Notably, Kushwaha's disgruntlement has become pronounced ever since Kumar ruled out having any other Deputy CM besides Yadav whom he has also, virtually, declared as the future face of the seven-party alliance.

