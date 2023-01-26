Kutch Heritage, Modhera Solar-powered Village: Showpieces Of Gujarat R-Day Tableau

Kutchi embroidery and decoration known for its mirror work, traditional 'bhungas' and renewable energy production are the focus elements in the tableau of Gujarat that rolled down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations.

The village of Modhera, famous for its Sun Temple, and being India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village has also been showcased in the float.

Artistes wearing colourful 'garba' costumes and performing to a thematic song, accompanied it.

The song has been composed in Gujarati and themed on environment protection, a senior official of the state government said.

The tableau's front depicts a girl wearing a Kutchi dress, mounted on a spiral drum, holding the 'sun' in one hand and a 'paper wheel' in another, representing solar and wind energy.

Her colourful 'odhni' is spread over luxuriantly depicting the traditional embroidery work, while models of windmills and solar village plants form the middle of the float.

While Kutch is known for its pristine white desert, colourful costumes and novel artefacts, the region is set to get a new identity in future with the world's largest solar and wind-powered 'Hybrid Renewable Energy Park' taking shape in the region, according to infirmation shared by officials.

The first meeting of G20 under the tourism track is also slated to take place in Runn of Kutch early February.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

Many cities in Gujarat, including Vadodara and Ahmedabad, have put up welcoming banners and hoardings themed on G20.

Gujarat is home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, said that G20 is an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to "most pressing" problems such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most.

Recently, three new cultural sites in India, including iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, were added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites.