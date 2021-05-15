Kuwait Sends Medical Aid To India Amid Battle With COVID-19; Consignment Arrives In Mumbai

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures on the graph and a medical crisis witnessed by the nation, Kuwait has lent a hand of support to India's ongoing Coronavirus battle.

A Kuwaiti Ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Mumbai. The consignment included 3 semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (25 Metric Tonnes each) and 1000 Oxygen cylinders onboard. Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the reception of this life saving medical equipment and extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait & the government of Kuwait too. He established via his official Twitter account.

🇮🇳🇰🇼

Taking forward historical ties of friendship. Kuwaiti ship arrives at Nhava Sheva Mumbai (India). 3 semi-trailers of LMO (25 MT each) & 1000 O2 cylinders onboard. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait & government of Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/NdiJef9Qn9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2021

Australia lends support amid COVID-19 crisis in India

The consignment of 25,000 ventilator valves arrived from Australia earlier today. Arindam Bagchi hinted on continued cooperation and extended his gratitude on Twitter.

🇮🇳🇦🇺

Our continuing cooperation with Australia. Consignment of 25000 ventilator valves arrives. Appreciate this continuing support from our friend Australia. pic.twitter.com/BMy7bh2fCs — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 15, 2021

Outpouring solidarity from across the globe

Exponential hike in COVID-19 infections across India since the inception of the second wave has evidently overburdened Indian production sectors, the medical infrastructure, and thousands of frontline medical staff in the country. While COVID-19 management and curbs have been harder for India to attain, countries from across the globe have expressed solidarity.

Previously, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Ukraine, Israel, Netherlands, Romania on behalf of the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward in providing assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, vaccine and other medical amenities to cater as medical requirements and essential components against the destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

COVID-19 situation in India

3,43,144 people tested positive for the COVID on Friday. With 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's caseload extended to 2,43,72,907. Active cases were 36,73,802, the death toll stood at 2,66,207. Total discharges have been 2,04,32,898. As per the health bulletin updated by the ministry on Saturday morning, the total vaccine doses administered so far is 18,04,57,579, whereas, vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours is 11,03,625.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed the 2 crore mark with 3.53 lakh patients recuperating in a day. This is the fourth time in the last five days that recoveries have surpassed daily case rise. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10 million mark on December 19 and in under six months, it has doubled, surpassing the grim milestone of 20 million cases as of May 4 itself.