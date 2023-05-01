KYARI Distributes E-Rickshaws To Underprivileged And Unemployed People In Jammu & Kashmir

Continuing the efforts undertaken to provide sustainable livelihood to the underprivileged and unemployed people of Kashmir Valley, Arhan Bagati, founder of KYARI today handed over the keys of 10 electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) to the beneficiaries in a function held at a local hotel in Srinagar.

E-rickshaws is seen as an initiative to help the unemployed youth desirous to earn dignified livelihood not only for their family but to become job providers for others through a business chain.

"The aim is to achieve multiple objectives simultaneously be it employment generation, economic empowerment, showcasing the benefits of sustainable transportation, and encouraging others to take up this cause to amplify its overall effect," says Bagati.

He adds “Then e-rickshaws are cost-effective, with prices nearly half that of their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts.”

“Our aim is also to address the existing as well as future challenges of climate change and help in reducing the associated risks and vulnerabilities,” Bagati adds.

On the occasion, Bagati, said, “That as many as 10 cases under the initiative were approved. Most of the cases are from South Kashmir, North Kashmir and Central Kashmir."

“We welcome the step taken by the NGO, such an initiative will help in eradicating the unemployed. It’s a battery operated vehicle and will benefits not only us but passengers too as the cost of fare will be lesser than other commercial transportation,” said a beneficiary, Mohammad Altaf.

“We got it through an NGO called KYARI. I have submitted my case before the NGO that later got approved, today we got our e E-rickshaw without paying any penny, “said another beneficiary, Shabir Nengroo,

Pertinently, this initiative aligns with India’s mission to achieve a zero-carbon footprint by 2070 and supports the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).