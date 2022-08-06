L-G Hopes Better Air Quality In Delhi With Installation Of Rotating Water Sprinklers Atop Buildings

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday hoped Delhi will have better air quality this winter with the installation of rotating water sprinklers atop high buildings in the national capital. Saxena had on July 30 asked officials to explore the possibility of installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings in Delhi to curb air pollution.

"Had asked to install rotating Water Sprinklers on top of high buildings. MCD&PWD tested it & results are amazing. The spray covers 70mtrs distance over 270 degrees & dilutes pollutants w/o causing sludge & trouble to commuters. Hope Delhi has better Air this winter (sic)," the LG tweeted.

At a review meeting last week, the Lt Governor had asked agencies concerned to immediately start repairing, covering and carpeting of roads, pavements, footpaths and central verges. This should be completed within a fixed time, he had said.

Dust from roads and construction and demolition activities account for 26 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi.

Saxena had also directed the Environment Department to immediately provide sufficient funds to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi so that enough road cleaning machines could be purchased and put to use.

