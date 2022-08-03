L-G Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Soldier Killed By Boulder In Uttarakhand

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid his tributes to a soldier who died after being hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Sukhjinder Singh (23) of Suchetgarh in Jammu fell into a deep gorge after being hit by the boulder while patrolling on foot from Nelang to Harshil valley.

"I salute the bravery & sacrifice of our braveheart Army soldier Sukhjinder Singh from Suchetgarh who laid down his life in (the) line of duty in Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

A pall of gloom descended on Suchetgarh in the R S Pura sector as news about Singh's death reached his home.

Mourning the death of his young son, Paramjeet Singh said Sukhjinder had joined the Army more than two years ago and this was his first posting.

"He was at home on leave and had joined duty over a month back," he said.

