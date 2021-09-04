L-G Sinha Directs J&K Administration To Step Up Preparations For Possible 3rd COVID Wave

Stepping up preparations to tackle a possible third COVID-19 wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to strengthen its health infrastructure and focus on pediatric care.

L-G Manoj Sinha directs J&K administration to step up COVID measures

As per several reports, it is being speculated that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may strike India in mid-October and infect children the most. Taking this into consideration, L-G Sinha instructed the health administration to mobilise human resources and build more pediatric care units to ensure intensive testing in all areas of the union territory. He further asked the district administration to make sure that the testing facilities are available in vulnerable areas so as to detect the spread of the virus at its earliest. During a review meeting with the COVID-19 task force, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police, Sinha gave instructions on the COVID-19 situation and containment measures to be followed.



L-G Sinha also directed a joint team of police and civil administration to enforce COVID-19 protocol strictly across the union territory and take note of administrative actions taken against guideline violators.

In a tweet, Sinha said, "Reviewed J-K's Covid scenario and containment measures with Covid Task Force, DCs, SPs.The Govt has set a target of administering One lakh vaccine doses per day. Directed joint team of police and civil admin. to strictly enforce Covid protocol and take administrative actions against violators. (sic)"

In another tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said, "District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases to be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment. Effective demarcation of containment zones is important to control the spread of the virus, (sic)" and added that hospitals will strengthen health infrastructure with a focus on pediatric care units.



According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 1,320 active cases, 319,889 recoveries and 4,409 deaths.

(With Inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)