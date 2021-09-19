L-G Sinha hands over forest rights certificates to tribal communities of Jammu

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over certificates of individual and community forest rights to the members of tribal communities of Jammu division on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Sinha said a new era of social equality has been ushered in for tribals in the union territory with the handing over of individual and community forest rights certificates to them.

He said their participation was significant in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act.

"We have formulated a robust mechanism to ensure these rights are decided at the grassroots level in consultation with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and the forest department," he said.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch and Kishtwar for their outstanding work in the law's implementation in their respective districts.

He also lauded the efforts of elected public representatives and the officers of tribal affairs and forest departments.

"The UT administration is steadfast for their holistic development and prosperity,” he added.

Sinha said the government has launched various schemes to extend best education and medical facilities, besides offering sustainable employment opportunities, to the tribal youth.

"We have also finalised a plan to build transit accommodation for migrant population and develop tribal villages as model villages,” he said, adding the work on transit accommodation would start soon in tribal areas of Kandi, Thanamandi in Rajouri, Behram Gala in Poonch and along the national highway in Udhampur and Ramban.

Plans are also there for similar facilities in Dubjan and Lal Ghulam in Shopian and along the national highway in Pulwama district of Kashmir, he said.

"I want to assure you that the UT administration is committed to protect your interests and whatever difficulties or obstacles may come, we will work to remove them from the way of your development and prosperity," he told the tribal communities.

Sinha said the certificates will connect the tribal population with the mainstream development.

“It will play a huge role in the UT towards creating an equal society free from any social discrimination,” he said. PTI TAS SMN SMN

