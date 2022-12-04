Lab Technician Succumbs To Injuries After Assault In Doon, Family Stages Protest

A lab technician's family members and people from his village staged a protest at a hospital here after the man died during treatment for injuries sustained in an assault last month.

Vipin Rawat was attacked by a man armed with a baseball bat on November 25. He underwent treatment at the CMI hospital for six days, following which he was referred to the Mahant Indresh Hospital, where he died on Saturday morning, Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Dobhal said.

The man's family members and people from Chamoli district's Painkhanda village launched a protest on the hospital premises, demanding action against those involved in the attack, Dobhal said on Sunday.

The protest continued for several hours during which senior police officials, including the SP (City), tried to persuade and pacify them, police said.

Pradesh Congress president Karan Mahara and Chamoli MLA Rajendra Bhandari also joined the protest. As the tension escalated, Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar suspended the Lakkhibag police chowki in-charge, acting on orders from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, police officials said.

The protest subsided after Vipin Rawat's alleged attacker, Dalanwala resident Vinit Arora, was arrested, they said.

On November 25, the victim along with his friend Nikhil Rana and two women had dinner at an upscale hotel in the city, the police said.

When they were coming out of the hotel, Vipin had an argument with two men after one of them allegedly misbehaved with his friend, they added.

The men allegedly started beating up the victim and one of them, identified as Vinit Arora, hit him in the head with a baseball bat, the police officials said.

As Vipin Rawat started bleeding profusely, his attackers fled the spot, they added.

