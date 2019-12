A fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai on Sunday at around 9 p.m. the fire was confined to the 7th and 8th floor of the building. Eight fire engines trucks arrived at the scene to undertake rescue operations. Four people were rescued and further details are awaited as to what caused the fire to erupt and how much damage was done. The situation was brought under control quickly and no casualties were suffered in the incident.