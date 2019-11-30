Labour Minister Inaugurates Pension Week to Enroll Beneficiaries For PM-SYM & NPS

Union Labor and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday inaugurated Pension Week to enroll one crore beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) and 50 lakh beneficiaries for National Pension Scheme (NPS) for traders by March 2020. In an event which was a live webcast to over 3.5 lakh Common Service Centres(CSCs) across the country, the ministry in an official statement said: "In order to drive enrolments under PM-SYM and NPS Traders, Labour Ministry has decided to celebrate Pension Week from November 30 to December 6."

Claiming that both the pension schemes are simple and hassle-free, the labour minister said: "For the enrolments, only Aadhar and savings bank/Jandhan account is required. It takes only 2-3 minutes time to get oneself enrolled under the schemes. The monthly contribution has been kept at the lowest level that ranges from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month depending upon the entry ages of the subscriber."

READ: India mulls One Nation, One Pay Day: Gangwar

The Union minister continued: "We will organize awareness campaign among 10 crores Ayushman beneficiaries, 11 crore MGNREGA workers, 4-5 crore BOC workers, 2.5 crore Self Help Group members, 40 lakh Anganwadi workers, and 10 lakh ASHA workers about the benefits of these Pension Schemes."

"The CSCs which will enroll more than 100 persons, during the Pension Week, will be given additional incentive. In this incentive, CSC-SPV will not take any share and the complete amount will be transferred to the respective VLEs/CSCs," Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya said while addressing the function.

Hoping that the state governments along with their district level functionaries would enroll a large number of beneficiaries during the week, Heeralal said, "It will be our sincere effort to motivate targeted groups like construction workers, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, and domestic workers to get benefit from the schemes."

One Nation, One Pay Day system

To safeguard the interest of workers in the formal sector, particularly working-class, the Centre also plans to introduce One Nation, One Pay Day system, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Friday.

"There should be a pan-India single wage day every month across various sectors.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on this legislation to get passed soon. Similarly, we are also looking at uniform minimum wages across sectors that will safeguard better livelihood of workers," Gangwar had said addressing at Security Leadership Summit 2019

READ: Labor Department Fines Alabama Company $30K For Fall Hazards