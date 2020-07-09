Indore: Homeless Labourer’s Daughter Gets Flat After Securing First Division In Class X

An Indore girl, who had been living with her family on a footpath, has reportedly been gifted a flat for securing first division in her class X examinations. According to ANI, Bharti Khandekar is the daughter of daily wage labourers and a student at a government school. On securing 68 per cent in her annual exams, Indore’s Municipal Corporation gifted her a 1 BHK flat so that she can ‘pursue her dreams’.

While speaking to ANI, Bharti extended her gratitude to her hard-working parents and said, “I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy”.

She reportedly said that she aspires to be an IAS officer and even thanked the Municipal Corporation for gifting her a house and making her education free. As per reports, Bharti is among the three children of Dashrath Khandekar. Both her parents are daily wage workers and even with money crunch and hardships, Bharti’s father ensured that his children went to school. While speaking to ANI, Bharti’s mother, Laxmi, said that her daughter was like Goddess Laxmi to the family. She further even added that her daughter worked very hard to achieve academic success.

Netizens praise Bharti

Ever since the news broke out, several internet users praised Bharti for her determination and excellence. While one internet user wrote, “Such brilliant students deserve special support and guidance. God bless,” another added, “Way to go young lady. Hard work does pay off. Thank you to the corporation for their magnanimity in gifting her the flat”. A Twitter user also added, “Knowledge & talent has no one,s special privileges”.

