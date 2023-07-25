‘LAC Conflict Eroded Strategic Trust’, India To China On Sidelines Of BRICS NSA Meet

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS nations in Johannesburg on July 24. In the meeting, NSA Doval said the trust between both nations have eroded since 2020 and thus, he pressed upon the requirement of normalisation of relations between both nations. Both the NSAs acknowledged the relationship between both nations is not only important for both the countries but also for the world at large.

“During the meeting, NSA conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship. NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations. The two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the world,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

China's senior diplomat Wang Yi told India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Johannesburg on Monday, “The Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times tweeted and said, “Whether China and India support or exhaust each other will directly affect the two countries' respective development processes and the global landscape,” tweeted Chinese government mouthpiece, Global Times.