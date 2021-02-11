LAC Disengagement Begins From South Pangong Tso Area After Indo-China Agreement, Video Out

After formally agreeing to disengagement by India and the Chinese army at South Pangong Tso area, the Indian Army has released a video of the disengagement process ongoing at LAC on Thursday. Visuals from the region show a formal meeting between the military commanders of both sides, agreeing to disengagement - shaking hands. Moreover, the Chinese Army's three heavy tanks are seen retreating from the area, while one Indian Army tank is also seen retreating from the area. India and China have held nine rounds of military-level talks before a breakthrough was found regarding de-escalation ad disengagement at the LAC.

What has been agreed to as part of 'Disengagement'?

As informed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajya Sabha, China has agreed to its troop presence in the North Bank area to east of Finger 8, while Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Moreover, similar action has been agreed to in the South Bank area by both sides. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South Bank area, restoring the landforms as per status quo prior to it.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. A similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides. These are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South Bank area will be removed and the landforms will be restored," said Singh.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. Four others were in critical but stable condition, while 72 others recuperated from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

Since then 9 rounds of India-China talks has been held to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh. Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops have been deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution. The two countries' foreign ministers have reached to a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs.

