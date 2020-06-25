LAC Faceoff: Disengagement At 3 Locations By India And China; Troops Move Back 1.5 Km

A day after Republic TV broke the news that de-escalation and disengagement was taking place on the ground, we can now confirm that disengagement as of today has taken place at three forward area locations. Forward troops have moved back by 1.5 km from their respective claim lines.

Republic TV has learnt from a reliable source, Chinese forward troops have also moved back from PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. India, too, has moved back 1.5 kms from our claim line.

“There has been a progressive reduction of troop and vehicles,” said a top source within the security apparatus. Republic TV on Wednesday had reported that “safe standoff distance” is being maintained by both sides in friction areas. “This would essentially reduce the possibility of a physical faceoff,” said a source privy to the developments, adding, “That this is a good sign of faith when commitments are being fulfilled.”

Interestingly, a lot was being spoken in the media regarding Chinese build-up. In fact Republic TV spoke to multiple sources and now can confirm that the build-up in Galwan has been from both sides. Satellite imagery in fact as captured Indian tents near PP-14. “They are not Chinese structures,” added the source.

While local commander level talks will take place to facilitate the disengagement process, Republic TV has learnt that no further talks have taken place as yet. India undoubtedly is being very cautious regarding this disengagement process.

“Be rest assured this is not going to happen overnight. This is going to take time. We are closely monitoring every development,” said source.

Republic TV on Tuesday had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. The first step of the disengagement plan would essentially be to ensure that they vacate from these places that they reoccupied. Disengagement plan would also include the number of personnel deployed in each area. Following a military exercise in the forward areas, the Chinese did not send back the troops that had come from the mainland. The number of troops in each camp/ post will also be observed as part of the plan. India will mirror the deployment on its side.