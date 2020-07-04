LAC Faceoff: How China Has Been Left Rattled By India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Ladakh and spoke against Chinese misadventures in the region. He did so without so much as naming China. But the Chinese seemed to be spooked.

Here are six reasons examples of how China has been left rattled by PM Modi's visit to Ladakh:

Rattled by PM Modi's presence in Ladakh: Soon after Prime Minister Modi landed in Ladakh, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian issued a statement saying “No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point”.

Rattled by PM Modi's address at Nimu: Right after Prime Minister Modi’s strong message to China, Hu Xijin, the editor of its mouthpiece Global Times tweeted “Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA.” He tried to dismiss the entire visit as a “political stunt”

I understand PM Modi needs to make a political stunt at border and talk tough. But please quietly tell Indian border troops about China which you know is much stronger than India. Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA. pic.twitter.com/fXza1eAlHf — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 3, 2020

Rattled by the app ban: On 2 July, China blocked access to all Indian newspapers and media websites right after India put a ban on 59 Chinese apps in the country.

Read: INS Slams China For Restricting Access To Indian Newspapers, Media Websites

Rattled by restrictions on Chinese investments: On 3 July 2020, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson issued empty threats over India blocking Chinese investments saying, “Indian side should not have miscalculations about China”. The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) slammed China's action of restricting access to Indian newspapers and media websites and urged the Indian government to expeditiously take steps to ban access to Chinese media in the country.

Rattled by PM Modi's statement on Galwan clash in June: On 20 June, immediately after Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Galwan valley clash asserting that China is not on Indian soil, the statement was removed from updates by the Embassy of India on Chinese social media app WeChat.

Read: Amid Border Row, Chinese Social Media Deletes PM Modi’s Statement On The Galwan Clash

Ratted and issuing WTO threats: After India banned 59 Chinese apps on 29 June, China threatened to go to the WTO. The Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said India's move “runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and violating WTO rules”.