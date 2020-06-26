LAC Faceoff: How India Has Economically Blocked China

Amid growing 'boycott Chinese product' calls from trade organisations like the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and people on social media, Indians have shown a united from against Chinese aggression on the LAC. Here are a few instances from the past when India ended deals with China in times of conflict to register a strong protest.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Gets IPL 2020 Boycott Threat By Indian Traders After Anti-China Sentiments

India pushes out China

Indian Railways Cancelled Chinese Contract: After the Galwan clashes, Indian railways cancelled Rs 471 crore contract with China.

Haryana Govt Scrapped Chinese Contracts: Haryana government has cancelled Rs 780 Crore contracts with Chinese firms for installing pollution control equipment at two of its thermal power facility amid the border clashes.

Maharashtra Govt Puts Projects On Hold: On 22 June, Maharashtra government put on hold three agreements worth Rs 5,000 crore signed with Chinese companies during the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor virtual meet.

Uttar Pradesh Govt Junks Chinese Contracts: On 23 June, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junked a consignment of Chinese smart meters procured by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL), an energy company run by the Ministry of Power. The smart meters were to be installed in the premises of the state electricity consumers.

READ: Traders' Body CAIT Writes To 50 Top Indian Industrialists Urging Them To Boycott China

India imposed Duty On Chinese Goods During Dokhlam: During the Dokhlam standoff, India imposed anti-dumping duties on 93 Chinese products. The action drew criticism from China when the Chinese state mouthpiece Global Times published articles threatening India to be 'prepared for consequences'.

Trade Bodies Put National Interest First: In October 2016, when China blocked India’s NSG bid and our move to designate JEM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, 55 trade organisations boycotted China-made goods.

READ: Delhi, Mathura Budget Hotels, Guest Houses To Boycott Chinese Nationals, Goods

India rejected OBOR: In April last year, India officially rejected China's invitation to attend the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) meeting and has been rejecting the initiative since 2017 over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which undermines India's sovereignty in the region as the route runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

(Image Credits: PTI)

READ: Maharashtra Govt Stalls 3 Chinese Projects Worth Rs 5000 Crore Amid 'Boycott China' Call