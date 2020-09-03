LAC Faceoff: India Affirms 'way Ahead Is Negotiations' After China's Renewed Incursions

As India and China's standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues, the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, said that the way ahead is negotiations. After the 'provocative actions' on Aug 29-30 by the Chinese troops at Pangong Lake, India maintained that talks are being held on both military and diplomatic levels as India is committed to resolving issues through peaceful dialogue. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing said urged China to 'engage with the Indian side' to completely 'disengage and de-escalate' the situation at LAC, as agreed to by the two nations' Foreign Ministers.

China provoked again even as talks continued; India took timely defensive action: MEA

MEA: 'Way ahead is negotiations'

"I can say that the ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two Foreign Ministers and SRs that the situation in the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters. It is clear that the situation we witness over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect a unilateral change of status quo," said Srivastava.

He added, "Now the way ahead is negotiations, both through the diplomatic and military channels. We therefore strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring the peace and tranquility in the border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols."

Indian Army pre-empts Chinese attack

On 31 August, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Moreover, the Army has confirmed that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, after which a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was held at Chushul.

India-China clash: BJP hails Army after it foils PLA's incursion attempts in Ladakh

Chinese Army pulls back

Over five rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC. The talks have discussed finalising the modalities for further de-escalation and disengagement of troops. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, they are currently around Finger 5 area near the Pangong Tso Lake, with large troops and equipment in the 5-km stretch from Finger 5 to 8. India has recently rejected China's suggestion of "equidistant disengagement" from the Finger area in Ladakh, insisting on complete 'disengagement and de-escalation' of troops. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

