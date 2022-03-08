LAC Faceoff: India & China To Hold 15th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks On March 11

As the Line of Actual Control faceoff lingers on, sources in the defence establishment revealed on Tuesday that India and China will hold the 15th military-level talks on Friday, March 11. As per sources, the Corps Commanders of both nations will meet at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point. The focus will be on achieving disengagement at the remaining friction areas along the LAC. Sources further added that recent statements by both sides to find a "mutually acceptable solution" have been encouraging and positive in nature.

India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 11 March 2022: Sources in Defence Establishment — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. While China officially acknowledged only 4 casualties- Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, a report in The Klaxon claimed that at least 38 PLA soldiers lost their lives in the incident. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020.

Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of the Pangong Tso and Gogra Hot Springs area. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Depsang at the earliest.