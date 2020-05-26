India, China Try To Defuse Tension At The LAC, Sources Say ‘no Compromise To Be Made’

As per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders. While the Indian military believes in peace, it remains resolute when it comes to defending the territory, sources added. Contrary to some reports, frontline commanders were quick in their response and continue to hold their ground at the LAC.

Series of meetings amid a standoff with China

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated. Singh was briefed about India's response to the Chinese escalation along the LAC and the Ladakh sector. Thereafter, the PM met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the CDS and the three Service chiefs.

China and India faceoff at LAC

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Speaking to the media on May 14, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane observed that such stand-offs occur because the LAC is not well defined. He added that there was nothing new in the face-offs that took place in Eastern Ladakh and Sikkim. The Army Chief asserted that India would deal with the situation as per the protocols and strategic guidelines. Reportedly, he visited Ladakh last week to take stock of the operational situation.

