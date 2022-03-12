LAC Faceoff: India Calls For Disengagement In Remaining Friction Areas In Talks With China

India and China held the 15th round of high-level military talks on Friday to end a nearly two-year-long standoff in eastern Ladakh after the previous round of talks failed to yield substantial results. The 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks began at 10 AM at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting which lasted for around 13 hours, India pushed for resolution of remaining friction points in the area, including the Depsang Bulge and Demchok, to address the military standoff that started in April-May 2020.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the recently-appointed Command of the Leh-based 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation to the talks with Chinese counterparts. The primary emphasis of the meeting was the completion of the stalled disengagement process in the Hot Springs (Patrolling Point-15) areas.

The 14th round of talks between Indian and Chinese officials, which took place on January 12, 2022, did not result in any meaningful improvement in resolving the row in the remaining friction points.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks said.

India-China LAC standoff

In Kashmir and Ladakh, India and China are separated by a de facto border - the Line of Actual Control (or LAC). On one side of the LAC is in Ladakh (part of which China lays claim to) and on the other is Aksai Chin, which is a sovereign part of India that has been squatted in by China for decades. The Galwan Valley, where intense faceoffs between India and China have taken witness, holds strategic importance because of its location in the region.

The standoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated on June 15, 2020, when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley, even as the de-escalation process was underway. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.