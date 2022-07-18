LAC Faceoff: India, China Hold 16th Round Of Commander Level Talks; Seek Mutual Resolution

The 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander level meeting, which was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting on the India side on Sunday, discussed the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a constructive and forward-looking manner.

Both the sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the government said in a joint statement. "The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations."

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest" the statement added.

India presses for disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh

India on Sunday strongly pressed for early disengagement of troops from remaining fiction points in easter Ladakh at the 16th high-level military talks with China.

In the meeting that lasted for more than 12 hours, the Indian side led by Lt General Anindya Sengupta insisted the Chinese team led by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin on restoration of the status quo ante as of April 20, which is before the military standoff, officials told PTI.

The border standoff in eastern Ladakh erupted on May 5, 2020, after a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. India and China gradually amplified their deployment by bringing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Due to a series of military and diplomatic talks, both sides completed the disengagement in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. At present, each site has around 50,000 to 60,000 soldiers along the LAC in the sensitive sector.