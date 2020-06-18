LAC Faceoff: Wreath-laying Ceremony Of Martyred Indian Army Jawan Held In Madurai

The wreath-laying ceremony of Indian Army soldier K Palani who was martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh was held at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai airport on Wednesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area on June 15.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy had announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to Palani’s family. In a statement, the Chief Minister also said that one of the family members of the martyred soldier, who hailed from Ramanathapuram district, will be offered a government job. Palaniswamy offered condolences to the bereaved family, DMK president MK Stalin also condoled the death of the jawan.

The violent clash at LAC

Twenty Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley.

As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC.

(With inputs from ANI)