'LAC Situation Stable But On Heightened Alert': Northern Army Commander

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Indian Army, on Friday, said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control is stable, but the forces are maintaining heightened alert as they don’t want April 2020 to be repeated. On 15/16 June 2020 violent clashes took place between the Indian Side and the Chinese PLA in the Galwan sector of LAC, resulting in the deaths of Chinese and Indian soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said, “As far as the situation of LAC is concerned, the situation as of today is stable but it is in the state of heightened alert; because we don’t want the situation to be repeated which took place in April 2020. As a result, the force deployment, as well as the equipment deployment, is calibrated in nature, and we will make sure that any kind of misadventure by the adversary does not take place again”.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi briefs on LAC situation

He added that to make sure that there is no intent which is likely to become a violent situation, the Indian Army has taken several steps, including enhancing channels of communication.

"Firstly, at the lower level, the battalion to brigade level, now we have opened the various channels of communication. We have regular hotline exchanges and we have stopped the system of that body push which was there earlier and no physical contact is being ensured," he said.

“Wherever there is an irritant, we immediately call for the talks at battalion-brigade level, to sit together and come to an amicable solution. As far as the issues which are of difference of perception of the LAC, these are required to be handled at the high-level meeting at Corps Commander level or MEA level...As you are aware the 15th meeting took place on 11 March 2020. Some kind of negotiation is moved forward since there are long-standing issues and perception differences. The MEA is also involved with us so they will take time and for that, we both have to have strategic patience,” Lt General Upendra Dwivedi added.

On the Pakistan front, the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, said that post a ceasefire pact, only 2-3 ceasefire violatioins have taken place and reiterated that the Counter Infiltration Frid is foolproof.

“There are six major terror camps and 29 minor terror camps; temporary launch pads are co-located with various military establishments, so the complexity of Pakistan Army and other agencies cannot be denied. Around 200 terrorists are waiting in the launch pads to sneak into the Indian side,” Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said.

He also added that 40-50 active terrorists are locals while the numbers of foreign terrorists cannot be ascertained. “21 foreign terrorists have been neutralised and this shows that the shelter which was being provided to these Foreign terrorists earlier is going down every passing day. Local terrorists being killed are less trained; thus, meaning that trained terrorists are dwindling day by day,” Gen Dwivedi added.