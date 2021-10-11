The 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on Sunday failed to yield any outcome owing to the stubborn attitude of the latter. In a strong statement on Monday, the Indian Army stated that the discussions focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control. Calling out the "unilateral attempts" by the People's Liberation Army to alter the status quo, it recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had agreed in their recent meeting in Dushanbe to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

The Indian Army stated, "The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements". It added, "During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas".

At the same time, it added that the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground. Moreover, the Indian Army expressed hope that the Chinese side will work towards the early resolution of the remaining issues in the interest of bilateral relations between the two countries. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso.

Despite its own stubbornness, China chose to squarely blame India for the current impasse. Speaking to the media, PLA's Western Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Long Shaohua said, "Instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas". Asserting that his country made "great efforts" to promote the easing of the border situation, he claimed that the Indian side made "unreasonable and unrealistic" demands during the negotiations. Maintaining that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty, the spokesperson urged India to abide by the consensus reached between the two nations.

The LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.