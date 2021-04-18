Lack Of Oxygen Claims Lives Of COVID Patients In MP's Shahdol, Minister Denies Reports

After around 10-12 COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang clarified that there have been no deaths due to shortage of oxygen. He added that actions will be taken against those who are blaming the deaths on low pressure in medical oxygen supply.

Reports have been going around that at least patients have died in the Government Medical College of Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply.

Vishwas Sarang further added that officials will investigate into the matter.



"It is very sad but the administration is saying that nobody died because of shortage of oxygen. We have given orders for investigation," added Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang.



He also said that if there was any truth in the rumours, other patients would have suffered as well. "These patients are in a critical condition and are on ventilators," he remarked. Vishwas Sarang reiterated that there is no shortage of oxygen in the hospital, and if the staff is spreading such wrong information and actions will be taken against them.



More than ten patients died due to lack of oxygen

Initial reports claimed that six patients died due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday night. However, later the number of fatalities rose to 10-12. Dean of Medical College Shahdol, Dr Milan Shiralkar claimed that the patients were admitted in ICU in critical condition, and died because liquid pressure in oxygen was low. He further said that the oxygen cylinder vehicle did not reach on time.

"We are constantly trying for oxygen and this problem occurred as oxygen cylinder vehicle didn't reach on time last night from Damoh," added Dean of Medical College Shahdol, Milan Shiralkar.

An accident of the oxygen cylinder vehicle near Damoh district is the reason behind its untimely arrival.