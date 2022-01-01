Ladakh Adds 11 COVID-19 Cases

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 22,184 on Saturday as 11 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

While seven cases were detected in Leh, four were reported from Kargil district, they said.

No fresh death was reported in the union territory.

According to the officials, the death toll stands at 219 -- 161 fatalities from Leh and 58 from Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh came down to 184 -- 137 in Leh and 47 in Kargil -- from 204 the previous day, the officials said.

Twenty-two more patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and nine in Kargil, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 21,781, they said.

